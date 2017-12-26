A Riverview man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vicious fire broke out in his home early Tuesday morning.
House fire kills pets, sends homeowner to hospital

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 26, 2017 10:40 PM

One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vicious fire broke out in his Riverview home early Tuesday morning, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue.

An off-duty Tampa firefighter first spotted the flames in the 14300 block of King Tom Place. He began to fight the fire with a garden hose, but was unable to get it under control.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue said the man heard a cough from inside the home and rushed in to bring the resident to safety. He also worked alongside firefighters after they arrived.

Firefighters attempted to corral the fire from inside the home but were forced to exit when the fire broke through the roof.

Two large dogs were evacuated from the building but could not be resuscitated by firefighters. Two parrots survived, however, and are staying in a neighbor’s home.

The homeowner suffered severe smoke inhalation and was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

