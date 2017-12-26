Motorcyclist dies in Christmas Day crash

One man is dead after a Christmas Day crash that involved three vehicles in Lee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Deputies say the crash occurred Monday evening, around 7:52 p.m., when Ramon Rivero Alba, 23, was traveling west on Lee Boulevard on his Kawasaki motorcycle when the 41-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra made a left turn onto Aim Avenue. Alba struck the right rear side of the truck and rotated clockwise.
FHP officials say Alba’s motorcycle was then pushed northwest where it also collided with the left side of a third vehicle, a Toyota Corolla. Alba was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were not injured.
Charges are pending further investigation, FHP said.
