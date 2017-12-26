No. 6 video of 2017 on Bradenton.com

A viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat drew the attention of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission investigators, leading to criminal charges for three Manatee County men.
It was the sixth-most-watched video on Bradenton.com in 2017.
December 26, 2017 02:41 PM
A viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat drew the attention of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission investigators, leading to criminal charges for three Manatee County men.
It was the sixth-most-watched video on Bradenton.com in 2017.
Comments