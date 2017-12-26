Local

No. 6 video of 2017 on Bradenton.com

Bradenton.com

December 26, 2017

A viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat drew the attention of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission investigators, leading to criminal charges for three Manatee County men.

It was the sixth-most-watched video on Bradenton.com in 2017.

