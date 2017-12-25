Driver fails to yield to ambulance at Sarasota intersection, leading to crash with multiple injuries

An 86-year-old woman was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, which led to a crash Monday afternoon at a Sarasota intersection.
An ambulance was driving westbound on Bee Ridge Road, approaching Beneva Road with emergency equipment activated, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol. Traffic came to a stop, and the ambulance entered the intersection. A 2013 Honda Civic traveling southbound on Beneva failed to stop and struck the ambulance.
The ambulance overturned after the impact, according to FHP.
The driver of the Honda Civic and all three occupants of the ambulance were hospitalized with minor injuries.
