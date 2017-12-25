Local

Driver fails to stop at red light, causes crash that sends seven people to hospital

Herald staff report

December 25, 2017 09:20 AM

A Delray Beach man failed to stop at a red light Sunday evening, causing a traffic crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Honore Avenue and Clark Road in Sarasota.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2015 Volvo XC60 entered the intersection from Clark Road and hit a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe that had a green light. The driver of the Volvo and all three occupants of the Santa Fe were hospitalized with serious injuries.

After the vehicles crashed, the Volvo then struck a 2011 Toyota Corolla that was sitting at the red light on Honore Avenue, according to FHP. There were two adults and two children in the Toyota; both adults and one child were hospitalized with minor injuries.

According to the release, the driver of the Volvo was charged with failure to stop at a red light.

