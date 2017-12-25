Christmas morning 2,000 years ago captured by Holy Cross children

The angels who are said to have visited Joseph and Mary and their infant son, Jesus, 2,000 years ago were unlikely to have chatted among themselves or hopped around nervously in their presence.
True to form, the six children from Holy Cross Catholic Church in Palmetto who played the adoring angels while reenacting the Christmas story on Christmas Eve Sunday afternoon in Palmetto also out of respect didn’t move a muscle.
The three children who played the three kings who brought gold, frankincense and myrrh to the baby portrayed at Holy Cross Catholic Church looked splendid in their gleaming gold caps and projected reverence.
The real meaning of Christmas is the birth of Jesus and I think these children understand that now.
Father Bernard Evanofski, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Palmetto
The numerous children who portrayed shepherds watching their goats in the stable where the baby Jesus slept looked very rustic and were perfectly terrified when they saw the angels appear, just as the shepherds themselves must have been.
And, most of all, the Holy Cross children who played Mary and Joseph, dressed in robes that would have caused residents of Bethlehem 2,000 years ago to not bat an eye, projected concern, nervousness and weariness as they knelt down in the stable after finding there was no room at any inn in Bethlehem.
All in all, the all-children cast of Holy Cross’s Nativity play seemed to hit their mark before a crowd that nearly filled the 1,200-seat sanctuary, with its gleaming wood ceiling and huge crucifixion, where the play was performed at the altar.
The crowd saw Joseph and Mary’s entrance into Bethlehem re-enacted perfectly as well as their decision to finally bed down at a stable filled with baby goats only to be visited by shepherds, angels and wise men, all under a gleaming Star of Bethlehem.
“The real meaning of Christmas is the birth of Jesus, and I think these children understand that now,” said Holy Cross’ Father Bernard Evanofski, who joined Tania Rangel, coordinator of religious education, to compose and choreograph the play and train the actors over the past two months.
“We emphasize so much in our religion education that Christmas isn’t so much about Santa Claus, reindeer and the elves,” Evanofski added. “Santa is part of it, but the fluff part.”
Many seemed to appreciate the respect and awe contained in this particular take on Christmas.
“I think the kids did a wonderful job of portraying everything,” said Andi Franco, the church’s business manager.
“It’s good because they have learned,” said Gloria Aguilar, mother of Braden River Elementary School student Luciana Aguilar, 10, who performed as the Star of Bethlehem, which rose over the baby Jesus. “We are busy and we don’t have time to teach them about religion and Jesus, so it is nice for them to participate. My daughter was so excited. I am so glad they were all involved in this.”
“It’s very nice,” said Rafaela Lunas, whose son, Juan Sanchez, performed in the play.
During three rehearsals over the past two months, Evanofski, who has a gentle demeanor, stressed to the children that a lot was on their shoulders.
“One of the most important things is to remember your cues,” Evanofski told the young actors at Friday night’s final full dress rehearsal. “No one will be standing here telling you when to do anything.”
The Star of Bethlehem
Any Nativity play worth its salt needs an impressive Star of Bethlehem, which, of course, was how the three kings found baby Jesus.
It’s a tough role because the person holding the star over the baby Jesus can’t move since the star was constant and unflinching in the sky. A wandering star would not be good.
But Evanofski and Rangel had fortune two months ago when rehearsals began when Luciana Aguilar agreed to play the part of the star.
Luciana was honored to take the role and took it very seriously, said her mother, Gloria Aguilar.
“She was excited when they called me and asked if I would give permission for her to be in the play, which is what she was waiting for,” Gloria Aguilar said.
As for holding the big white star as still and straight as she possibly could, Luciana commented: “It makes me feel special.”
