Missing Bradenton teen found in ‘good health’

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its search for a 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday.
Deputies say Dylan Thomas Lewis left his Bradenton home Wednesday morning and was last seen driving his mother’s 2007 Honda Civic.
The sheriff’s office announced Saturday evening that Dylan has been found and is in “good health.”
Detectives believed Dylan traveled to the Orlando area and said he has various medical issues and is currently taking medication. However, the sheriff’s office didn’t believe him to be endangered.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
