Dylan Lewis Smith was located in “good health” Saturday evening, the sheriff’s office announced.
Dylan Lewis Smith was located in “good health” Saturday evening, the sheriff’s office announced. Provided photo
Dylan Lewis Smith was located in “good health” Saturday evening, the sheriff’s office announced. Provided photo

Local

Missing Bradenton teen found in ‘good health’

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 23, 2017 08:20 PM

Manatee

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its search for a 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday.

Deputies say Dylan Thomas Lewis left his Bradenton home Wednesday morning and was last seen driving his mother’s 2007 Honda Civic.

The sheriff’s office announced Saturday evening that Dylan has been found and is in “good health.”

Detectives believed Dylan traveled to the Orlando area and said he has various medical issues and is currently taking medication. However, the sheriff’s office didn’t believe him to be endangered.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

    A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group’s 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event.

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy
Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one

View More Video