Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
New
Rontavious George
Never miss a local story.
09/03/1995
Wanted for contempt of court, fleeing to elude LEO
Wanted
Gregory Parker
01/02/1962
Wanted for violation of probation, aggravated stalking
Wanted
Arthur Hall
10/11/1955
Wanted for armed burglary
Wanted
Joshua Jackson
08/09/1978
Wanted for possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Wanted
Rosby Peterson
04/28/1998
Wanted for sale of fentanyl
Wanted
Elisha Harms
04/24/1993
Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card
Wanted
Ronell Green
12/24/1971
Wanted for sale of rock cocaine and marijuana
Wanted
Judy Germain
9/27/1975
Wanted for burglary and contempt of court
Wanted
Lawrence E. Graham
12/19/1968
Wanted for aggravated battery with deadly weapon
Wanted
Joseph D. Capozzi
11/10/1997
Wanted for armed home invasion robbery
Wanted
Caleb Hatfield
9/11/1991
Wanted for violation of probation
Comments