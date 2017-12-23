Man, 77, found deceased after rescuers respond to report of fire

An elderly man was found dead by rescuers responding to a fire Friday night, according to the Manatee County’s Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s identity was being withheld Saturday morning pending notification of next of kin. Detectives said there were no signs of foul play.
Fire crews were dispatched at 9:40 p.m. to the Woodlands Village senior living community in the 1000 block of 301 Boulevard East.
First responders discovered the 77-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead by paramedics.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
