‘From utter despair to celebration,’ Bradenton Woman’s Club set to reopen

Bradenton Woman's Club to reopen after Irma damage The community rallied in a big way to help the historic Bradenton Woman's Club to reopen after being severely damaged by Hurricane Irma. The community rallied in a big way to help the historic Bradenton Woman's Club to reopen after being severely damaged by Hurricane Irma. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

