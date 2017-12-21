Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday.
Deputies say Dylan Thomas Lewis left his home on Copper Ridge Trail in Bradenton around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and was last seen driving his mother’s 2007 Honda Civic with a HSXB10 tag.
Detectives believe Dylan have traveled to the Orlando area and say he has various medical issues and is currently taking medication. However, the sheriff’s office says there is no indication that his is endangered.
Anyone with information regarding Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
