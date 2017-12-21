Man dies in U.S. 41 crash

A Thursday morning crash on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County left a 59-year-old man dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
His identity has not been disclosed pending notification of next of kin.
Deputies say the 59-year-old driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound in the outside lane of U.S. 41 near John Sherman Way and failed to adjust his speed when the 46-year-old driver of a 2005 Ford truck ahead of him attempted a right turn into a driveway.
The 59-year-old man collided with the back of the truck and died at the scene, according to a crash report. The other vehicle’s driver did not sustain any injuries.
Never miss a local story.
Charges are pending an FHP investigation.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments