Man dies in U.S. 41 crash

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 07:17 PM

A Thursday morning crash on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County left a 59-year-old man dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

His identity has not been disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies say the 59-year-old driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound in the outside lane of U.S. 41 near John Sherman Way and failed to adjust his speed when the 46-year-old driver of a 2005 Ford truck ahead of him attempted a right turn into a driveway.

The 59-year-old man collided with the back of the truck and died at the scene, according to a crash report. The other vehicle’s driver did not sustain any injuries.

Charges are pending an FHP investigation.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

