Police hand out stockings, holiday cheer to students

More Videos

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Pause
Footage from Confederate statue removal shows spire breaking in two 12:02

Footage from Confederate statue removal shows spire breaking in two

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:07

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 0:37

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 2:29

Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season

  • Sarasota police, volunteers hand out holiday stockings at school.

    On Dec, 21, 2017, Sarasota police Chief Bernadette DiPino, several officers and volunteers joined staff at Booker Middle School along with the Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing to hand out more than 800 stocked filled with holiday treats to students at Booker Middle. This has become an annual event for the Sarasota Police Department and Booker Middle.

On Dec, 21, 2017, Sarasota police Chief Bernadette DiPino, several officers and volunteers joined staff at Booker Middle School along with the Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing to hand out more than 800 stocked filled with holiday treats to students at Booker Middle. This has become an annual event for the Sarasota Police Department and Booker Middle. Sarasota Police Department via YouTube
On Dec, 21, 2017, Sarasota police Chief Bernadette DiPino, several officers and volunteers joined staff at Booker Middle School along with the Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing to hand out more than 800 stocked filled with holiday treats to students at Booker Middle. This has become an annual event for the Sarasota Police Department and Booker Middle. Sarasota Police Department via YouTube

Local

Police hand out stockings, holiday cheer to students

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 01:25 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 01:34 PM

Sarasota police helped to spread a little holiday cheer to students at a local school.

Thursday morning, Sarasota police officers and volunteers, the Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing organization and staff at Booker Middle School joined together to give holiday treats to students.

They handed out more than 800 hand-made stockings to Booker Middle School students before the holiday break.

The stockings were made with the help of Dee Webber and several Sarasota-area organizations and individuals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have great police officers that give away of themselves all the time and giving these stockings to the middle school kids, that’s what the holiday spirit is all about. It’s about community. It’s about building up trust and relationships,” Chief Bernadette DiPino said.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Pause
Footage from Confederate statue removal shows spire breaking in two 12:02

Footage from Confederate statue removal shows spire breaking in two

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:07

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 0:37

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 2:29

Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season

  • Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

    A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group’s 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event.

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

View More Video