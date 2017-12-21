Police hand out stockings, holiday cheer to students

Sarasota police helped to spread a little holiday cheer to students at a local school.
Thursday morning, Sarasota police officers and volunteers, the Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing organization and staff at Booker Middle School joined together to give holiday treats to students.
They handed out more than 800 hand-made stockings to Booker Middle School students before the holiday break.
The stockings were made with the help of Dee Webber and several Sarasota-area organizations and individuals.
“We have great police officers that give away of themselves all the time and giving these stockings to the middle school kids, that’s what the holiday spirit is all about. It’s about community. It’s about building up trust and relationships,” Chief Bernadette DiPino said.
