Police bring Christmas cheer to unseen victims of opioid crisis

Bradenton Police Department raises several thousand dollars for children this Christmas The Bradenton Police Department's annual toy drive will spread some Christmas cheer to hundreds of local children impacted by the opioid crisis. The Bradenton Police Department's annual toy drive will spread some Christmas cheer to hundreds of local children impacted by the opioid crisis. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

