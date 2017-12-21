What’s open and closed for Christmas? And when will they pick up all the trash?

Buses
Manatee County Area Transit: There will be no fixed route or Handy Bus services on Dec. 24, and the Anna Maria Trolley will stop running at 7 p. m. On Dec. 25, there will be no fixed route, Handy Bus or Longboat Key Shuttle service. The Anna Maria Trolley and beach express will run regular service. On New Year’s Eve, the Anna Maria Trolley will run extended hours until 1 a.m. There will be no fixed route, Handy Bus, para transit or Longboat Key Shuttle service on New Year’s Eve or Jan. 1, but the Anna Maria Trolley and beach express will run regular service. Manatee Trolley (Anna Maria Island) will run regular hours.
Sarasota County Area Transit: There will be no (SCAT) bus service on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1, with the exception of the Siesta Key Breeze. Regular bus service will operate on Dec. 24 and New Year’s Eve.
Government offices
Never miss a local story.
Anna Maria: Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
Bradenton Beach: Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
City of Bradenton: Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
City of Palmetto: Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
City of Sarasota: Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
Holmes Beach: Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Town of Longboat Key: Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
Manatee County: Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
Sarasota County: Closed Dec. 22, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Manatee County Tax Collector’s Office: Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1,
Clerk of Circuit Court
Manatee County: Closed Dec. 25, Dec.. 26 and Jan. 1.
Sarasota County: Closed Dec. 22, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Garbage pickup
City of Anna Maria: Any disposal and collection service that would have been regularly provided will be provided the day after the holiday. There will be no collection on Saturdays or Sundays.
City of Bradenton: Garbage that would be normally scheduled for pickup on Monday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 will be collected the following day. Garbage normally collected on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 will be collected on Wednesday.
City of Bradenton Beach: Any disposal and collection service that would have been regularly provided will be provided the day after the holiday.
City of Palmetto: No collections on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Collection will be pushed back by one day for those weeks.
Holmes Beach: Any disposal and collection service that would have been regularly provided on Christmas or Jan. 1 will be provided the day after the holiday.
Manatee County: Any applicable holiday occurring during regular collection days will result in collections taking place one day later for the remaining days that week.
Sarasota County: No collection service provided on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Service will be delayed one day for the remainder of the holiday week. Any regular Friday collection delayed by a holiday will occur on Saturday.
Grocery stores
Detwilers: Closed Dec. 24-25.
Fresh Market: Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.
Publix: All stores close at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and will be closed on Dec. 25.
Winn-Dixie: All stores close at 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and will be closed Dec. 25.
Libraries
Manatee County: Libraries will close Dec. 24-26 and will reopen Dec. 27. All libraries will be closed on Jan. 1.
Sarasota County: All libraries will be closed Dec. 22-25 and Jan. 1.
Post office
All branches: Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Schools
Manatee County: Closed Dec. 21-Jan. 5.
Sarasota County: Closed Dec. 22-Jan. 5.
Parks
Manatee County: Public parks, preserves and beaches remain open to the public. Manatee County and Buffalo Creek golf courses will remain open throughout the holidays. G.T. Bray Recreation Center will close at noon Dec. 24 and will reopen on Dec. 27. G.T. Bray will close at noon Dec. 31 and will reopen on Jan. 2.
Sarasota County: Arlington Park and Aquatic Center will be closed Dec. 23-25 and on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1. Payne Park Tennis Center will be open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 23 and 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31. It will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The Knight’s Trail Park pistol and rifle range will be closed Dec. 23-25 and on Jan. 1. It will be open normal operating hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., on New Year’s Eve.
Centerstone
Outpatient offices: Closed on Dec. 25-26. If you experience a crisis during that time, visit Centerstone’s Hospital and Addiction Center at 2020 26th Ave. E., the emergency room of your local hospital or call Centerstone’s Florida Access Center at 941-782-4617, which is open 24/7.
The Bradenton Herald
Business offices: Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Comments