Missing Sarasota teen’s mother involved in fatal pedestrian crash

The mother of missing Sarasota teen Jabez Spann was involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning, which killed a 33-year-old Bradenton woman who was crossing the street.
At 1:25 a.m., a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by 37-year-old Tawana T. Spann of Tampa was traveling west on U.S. 301 near the intersection of 15th Street East when the Bradenton woman walked into the path of the vehicle while crossing the street in the middle of the intersection, according to FHP.
The front of the vehicle struck the woman’s left side, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of family.
Never miss a local story.
The crash closed a portion of U.S. 301 overnight. The roadway was cleared by 7 a.m.
Jabez Spann, whose 15th birthday has recently passed, has been missing since Labor Day. The reward for information on his disappearance recently increased to $50,000.
Herald staff writer Hannah Morse contributed to this report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments