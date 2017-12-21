Local

Missing Sarasota teen’s mother involved in fatal pedestrian crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 07:02 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:33 PM

Manatee

The mother of missing Sarasota teen Jabez Spann was involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning, which killed a 33-year-old Bradenton woman who was crossing the street.

At 1:25 a.m., a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by 37-year-old Tawana T. Spann of Tampa was traveling west on U.S. 301 near the intersection of 15th Street East when the Bradenton woman walked into the path of the vehicle while crossing the street in the middle of the intersection, according to FHP.

The front of the vehicle struck the woman’s left side, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of family.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crash closed a portion of U.S. 301 overnight. The roadway was cleared by 7 a.m.

Jabez Spann, whose 15th birthday has recently passed, has been missing since Labor Day. The reward for information on his disappearance recently increased to $50,000.

Herald staff writer Hannah Morse contributed to this report.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

    A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group’s 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event.

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy
Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one

View More Video