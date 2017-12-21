Another foggy morning commute in Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.
Florida Highway Patrol warns drivers to use caution as patches of fog have appeared on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and U.S. 41 between mile markers 140 and 200.
The National Weather Service calls for patchy fog in the Manatee County area before 10 a.m.
Last updated: 7:30 a.m.
Interstate 75
- No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.
Interstate 275
- Crash on exit ramp at mile marker 26, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported.
Sunshine Skyway
- Limited visibility due to go, use caution.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- U.S. 301 North at State Road 93, Ellenton, no roadblock reported;
- Fatal crash at U.S. 301 at 15th Street East, Bradenton, roadway clear;
- Pinellas Bayway South at Shores Boulevard, St. Petersburg, roadway clear;
- Interstate 4 westbound at mile marker 1, Tampa, no roadblock reported.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
