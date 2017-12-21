Local

Another foggy morning commute in Manatee

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 06:26 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:40 AM

Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.

Florida Highway Patrol warns drivers to use caution as patches of fog have appeared on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and U.S. 41 between mile markers 140 and 200.

The National Weather Service calls for patchy fog in the Manatee County area before 10 a.m.

Last updated: 7:30 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Interstate 75

  • No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.

Interstate 275

  • Crash on exit ramp at mile marker 26, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported.

Sunshine Skyway

  • Limited visibility due to go, use caution.

Manatee Avenue/State Road 64

  • No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.

Cortez Road

  • No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.

State Road 70

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Other crashes of note:

  • U.S. 301 North at State Road 93, Ellenton, no roadblock reported;
  • Fatal crash at U.S. 301 at 15th Street East, Bradenton, roadway clear;
  • Pinellas Bayway South at Shores Boulevard, St. Petersburg, roadway clear;
  • Interstate 4 westbound at mile marker 1, Tampa, no roadblock reported.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

    A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group’s 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event.

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy
Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one

View More Video