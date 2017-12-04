Officials waiting for identification of body found near Egmont Key

More than 24 hours after a body was discovered near Egmont Key, officials are still awaiting a positive identification from the medical examiner.
In an email Monday, James Boogaerts, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the identity of the body found Sunday has not been determined and there were no further details available in the investigation.
On Sunday, officials found the body of a man who appeared to be in his 60s after receiving a call from the U.S. Coast Guard that a body had been found by a good Samaritan around 7:30 a.m.
In a news release on the discovery, officials said they have been searching for Fraser Horne, 64, since he went missing on Nov. 17. Horne is from Alberta, Canada, but has a residence in Cortez.
Horne was reported missing by his wife, Michele, around 6:15 p.m. that day. She told officials he left from Egmont Key on his boat “Golden Rush” and did not return on time.
His wallet, keys and shoes were found along with the boat about 5 miles northwest of Bradenton with the lights on but in neutral. His dog, who was with Horne on the boat, also was found.
After crews searched more than 2,000 square miles, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for Horne on Nov. 19.
