Man dies after being struck by car while trying to cross street

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 04, 2017 11:03 AM

SARASOTA

A Sarasota man was killed on Friday night after he was hit by a car while crossing a road.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, John C. Boyd, 71, died on Friday night around 10 p.m. when he attempted to cross Fruitville Road against a walk signal.

A black 2008 Honda was traveling eastbound on the road, approaching Lemon Avenue, police said.

Boyd went to talk across the intersection against a walk signal and was struck by the car. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver has been cooperative with police. The crash remains under investigation.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

