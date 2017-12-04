Man dies after being struck by car while trying to cross street

A Sarasota man was killed on Friday night after he was hit by a car while crossing a road.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, John C. Boyd, 71, died on Friday night around 10 p.m. when he attempted to cross Fruitville Road against a walk signal.
A black 2008 Honda was traveling eastbound on the road, approaching Lemon Avenue, police said.
This crash is now a traffic fatality crash. News release with additional information can be found at https://t.co/dcdx9RDZkB pic.twitter.com/g6YHTCupGg— SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) December 4, 2017
Boyd went to talk across the intersection against a walk signal and was struck by the car. He later died from his injuries, police said.
The driver has been cooperative with police. The crash remains under investigation.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
