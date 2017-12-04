Local

Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Dec. 4, 2017

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 04, 2017 06:25 AM

Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Monday morning commute.

Interstate 75

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Interstate 275

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
  • Crash at North West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, no blockage.

Sunshine Skyway

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Manatee Avenue/State Road 64

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Cortez Road

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

State Road 70

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Other crashes of note:

  • Crash, S. 50th Street at South 27th Avenue, Tampa, no roadblock reported.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

    While a man was cashing his paycheck at a Walmart in Largo on Tuesday, another man walked up, stole the money off the counter and fled the store, according to the Largo Police Department.

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 0:04

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart
Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested
Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

View More Video