Local

Palmetto man killed after his bicycle was struck in hit-and-run crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 02, 2017 07:47 PM

Manatee

A Palmetto man was killed after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle along U.S. 41 in Manatee County on Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol crash reports, Gary A. Kittel, 74, of Palmetto, was riding his bicycle southbound on the outside shoulder of U.S. 41 south of Buckeye Road around 9:30 a.m.

A 2015 Nissan Murano, driven by a 66-year-old Palmetto man, was traveling south in the outside lane of U.S. 41 and went into the shoulder of the road, according to FHP.

The right front corner and side of the Murano collided with the back of Kittel’s bicycle, sending both him and the bike onto the left shoulder, west of U.S. 41, according to FHP.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kittel was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he died.

The driver of the Murano left the scene of the crash and continued to drive south.

The driver and vehicle were later found by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Charges are pending, according to FHP. The driver did not report any injuries.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

    While a man was cashing his paycheck at a Walmart in Largo on Tuesday, another man walked up, stole the money off the counter and fled the store, according to the Largo Police Department.

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 0:04

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart
Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested
Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

View More Video