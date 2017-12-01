Portion of Interstate 75 renamed for FHP trooper killed in the line of duty

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Benedict Thomas was honored on Friday when a portion of Interstate 75 was renamed in his memory.
Thomas was hit and killed on duty in 1989 walking back to his cruiser after investigating an abandoned vehicle on I-75 in Tampa.
State Road 93 between Fowler and Fletcher avenues was renamed the Lieutenant Benedict Thomas Memorial Highway during a dedication ceremony on Friday afternoon.
Never miss a local story.
Lt. Thomas helped drive the inspiration for Florida’s move-over law, passed in 2002, to increase the safety of officers, medical personnel and tow truck drivers, making it necessary that drivers move over one lane or slow down when passing them.
“Family was first, and being a trooper was second. He dedicated a lot of time to try and get promoted and advance withing FHP,” said Thomas’ son, B.J. Thomas, 36, according to our community partners Bay News 9.
LT BJ Thomas honored today as portions of I-75 were named in his honor - Special thank you to his son BJ Thomas, Colonel Gene Spaulding and @ChadChronister pic.twitter.com/6MEWynGY4j— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) December 1, 2017
The younger Thomas was only 8 when his father was hit and killed while on duty. But now, nearly three decades later, his father was honored with the renaming of a portion of a road his son travels often.
“It means the world. It happened so many years ago and the fact that FHP and the state of Florida still remembers him is a great honor,” B.J. said.
Struck by a passing car in 1989, LT BJ Thomas was honored today by his son, Colonel Spaulding and Fla Legislators as portions of I-75 near Fowler Avenue were dedicated in his honor. pic.twitter.com/8c6NIU2oPU— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) December 1, 2017
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments