Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Benedict Thomas' son, B.J. Thomas, shakes the hand of Col. Spaulding after his father was honored with the renaming a portion of Interstate 75 near Fowler Avenue as the Lietunant Benedict Thomas Memorial Highway.
Local

Portion of Interstate 75 renamed for FHP trooper killed in the line of duty

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

December 01, 2017 09:13 PM

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Benedict Thomas was honored on Friday when a portion of Interstate 75 was renamed in his memory.

Thomas was hit and killed on duty in 1989 walking back to his cruiser after investigating an abandoned vehicle on I-75 in Tampa.

State Road 93 between Fowler and Fletcher avenues was renamed the Lieutenant Benedict Thomas Memorial Highway during a dedication ceremony on Friday afternoon.

trooper
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Benedict Thomas was killed on duty in 1989.
Provided photo

Lt. Thomas helped drive the inspiration for Florida’s move-over law, passed in 2002, to increase the safety of officers, medical personnel and tow truck drivers, making it necessary that drivers move over one lane or slow down when passing them.

“Family was first, and being a trooper was second. He dedicated a lot of time to try and get promoted and advance withing FHP,” said Thomas’ son, B.J. Thomas, 36, according to our community partners Bay News 9.

The younger Thomas was only 8 when his father was hit and killed while on duty. But now, nearly three decades later, his father was honored with the renaming of a portion of a road his son travels often.

“It means the world. It happened so many years ago and the fact that FHP and the state of Florida still remembers him is a great honor,” B.J. said.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

