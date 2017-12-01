Buzz Worthy | There was a serial killer in my neighborhood

Police investigate at the scene following a lead of a man with a gun at a McDonald's in Ybor City in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Tampa Police Brian Dugan says Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, will be charged with four counts of first degree murder in connection with deaths in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. Police detained the man earlier Tuesday after a tip that he had a gun at a McDonald's. Tampa Bay Times via AP Gabriella Angotti-Jones