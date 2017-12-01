Officials investigate cause of fire at Bradenton apartments

Four children, nine adults and a cat were affected by a fire that sparked in a building that housed their four apartments Thursday afternoon, and an investigation found the cause to be undetermined.
Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at 4223 60th St. Court W. in Bradenton, according to the fire department.
When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the two-story, multi-family home, according to the fire department.
Crews called for a second alarm response, and firefighters from West Manatee Fire Rescue and City of Bradenton Fire Department came to the scene to assist the four Cedar Hammock engines already at the scene.
Within 20 minutes, crews had the fire under control.
There were no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters, according to the fire department, however a family cat was rescued from the building. The fire caused about $25,000 in damage.
After an investigation by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue officials, the cause of the fire was deemed undetermined.
The Red Cross also came to the scene to assist those who lived in the four apartments.
