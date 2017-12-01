Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Dec. 1, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.
Interstate 75
- No incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Interstate 275
- Crash at mile marker 19, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported.
Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- Crash, Morris Bridge Road at the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 75 southbound, Tampa, roadblock.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
