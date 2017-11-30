Fire causes Tampa hotel to be evacuated

A fire forced the evacuation of a Tampa hotel on Thursday night, according to the Tampa Police Department..
Guests and employees at the Courtyard by Marriot, 3805 W. Cypress St., were all evacuated safely, police said.
The fire also forced the closure of West Bound Cypress from Dale Mabry to Lois Avenue to make room for emergency vehicles.
Fire reported at Tampa @CourtyardHotels Marriott on Cypress. Guests and staff evacuated. #wtsp pic.twitter.com/lC12qq0hOy— Beau Zimmer (@Zimm10) December 1, 2017
