Fire causes Tampa hotel to be evacuated

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

November 30, 2017 10:39 PM

Tampa

A fire forced the evacuation of a Tampa hotel on Thursday night, according to the Tampa Police Department..

Guests and employees at the Courtyard by Marriot, 3805 W. Cypress St., were all evacuated safely, police said.

The fire also forced the closure of West Bound Cypress from Dale Mabry to Lois Avenue to make room for emergency vehicles.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

