Free bike helmets to be offered at annual Safe Kids Fair

The West Bradenton Crime Watch and Bradenton Police Department will host the fifth annual Safe Kids Fair on Dec. 2 beginning at 9 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3011 19th Ave. W.
The fair will include a free bike helmet give away while supplies last and will feature businesses, public safety agencies and community organizations specializing in children safety. The fair especially caters to children in the age range from 5-11.
“The public safety agencies of the city of Bradenton and Manatee County will be providing free information on ways to keep our children safe,” said BPD Assistant Chief Josh Cramer in a press release. “There will be useful information on home, pool and beach safety as well.”
Bicycle safety will also be provided and Home Depot representatives will be on hand to demonstrate projects kids can build. A Bayflite helicopter will on display along with the police department’s SWAT armored rescue vehicle. Businesses will be offering free items, there will be a raffle drawing and food and refreshments will be available.
West Bradenton Crime Watch founder Tami Goudy also has recently been certified a RadKids instructor. Goudy is bringing the nationally recognized anti-bullying program to Bradenton and will have information on hand.
Goudy said the fair is a good opportunity to learn a few things while having a great time.
“It teaches parents and children to be safe in their community and in their schools,” Goudy said. “There are a lot of free and fun things to do, but it’s also a chance to get children introduced to our police officers, firemen and emergency responders to see that they are friendly and helpful.”
Food, a free child identification card, face painting and more await the kids, and it’s all free. The fair will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
