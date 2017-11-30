This year will be the biggest yet for Flight to the North Pole

In its 32nd year, the Flight to the North Pole will be able to make Christmas special for nearly twice as many terminally ill children in the community than in years past, thanks to generous donations.
Over the years, the hundreds of children and their families who attend the event have been transported to the North Pole-transformed Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Fire Department grounds to see Santa. This year, Santa will return at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 to bring terminally ill children toys and other items on their wish lists.
The Shrine Clowns will also be there to entertain the children with balloons and a craft work station will also be set up by Home Depot while children wait to meet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and receive their gifts, according to a release. A choir will be there to sing seasonal songs and food will be provided by McDonald’s, Texas Roadhouse, Longhorn Steakhouse, Culvers, Gio’s Fabulous Pizza, Sonny’s and Little Cesars.
The event will last until 1 p.m.
But this year, organizer Sidney Ettedgui said they will also be taking Santa and his crew on the road.
Ettedgui said they usually have close to 150 children attend the annual event but on Dec. 14 and 15, another 120 special needs children at two schools will receive a visit from Santa and get a similar experience to those who attend the Flight to the North Pole.
“The smiles and looks on their faces, that’s my payoff, that’s my reward,” Ettedgui said.
Part of what made the expansion possible this year was a successful car show, Ettedgui said.
Now, between the events at the airport and the schools, Ettedgui said they will be able to give 273 children a memorable Christmas this year. It’s the biggest year of the Flight to the North Pole to date, he added.
And he would know, he’s been involved in organizing the Flight 1985, when the nonprofit foundation started by Eastern Airlines flight attendants kicked off the event. Today, the tradition continues with help from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Fire Department and other local businesses and agencies.
“We’re very lucky, all the businesses, the community, everybody is really, really, being very generous this year,” Ettedgui said.
One example of the extent of the generosity, he pointed out, was the ability they will have this year to replace a scooter that was damaged during Hurricane Irma for one of the children.
Though the event is closed to the public, there is still time for those interested to donate money to help make the experience even more magical.
Those looking to make a donation can mail it to Flight to the North Pole Inc., 600 301 Blvd. W., Suite 202, Bradenton, FL 34205 or donate online at flighttothenorthpole.org.
And, in efforts to fund raise year-round, the second annual Exotic Car Show fundraiser will be held on Lakewood Ranch Main Street on Feb. 17.
