More Videos

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Pause
2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 1:22

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard

Supporters say Barbara Zdravecky has been a special leader 3:14

Supporters say Barbara Zdravecky has been a special leader

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival 3:45

Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival

Top baby names of 2017 1:31

Top baby names of 2017

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:04

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, illuminated in New York

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 2:10

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can

  • Palmetto Riverside Bed and Breakfast opens dinner restaurant

    Take a journey through history in both atmosphere and food at Dining at Palmetto Riverside Bed and Breakfast.

Take a journey through history in both atmosphere and food at Dining at Palmetto Riverside Bed and Breakfast. Mark Young Bradenton Herald
Take a journey through history in both atmosphere and food at Dining at Palmetto Riverside Bed and Breakfast. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Local

Palmetto Riverside Bed and Breakfast opens new restaurant

By Mark Young

myoung@bradenton.com

November 30, 2017 01:52 PM

Palmetto

If you’ve ever visited Wim and Mieke Lippens at the historic 1913 Palmetto Riverside Bed and Breakfast, you may be familiar with the worldly west European flavors of their wine and beer, but now they are offering the same in Palmetto’s newest restaurant.

Dining at Palmetto Riverside Bed and Breakfast offers a journey through history and a meal the way it is not only meant to be eaten, but experienced.

“It feels so different in Europe,” said Jenn Sayko, restaurant manager. “They want you to stay as long as you want instead of looking at their watch wanting to turn the table. They take it as a compliment when you stay and enjoy your meal and that’s what we want here. America needs this. Palmetto needs this. Manatee County needs this. Take your time, and if dinner is three or four hours, then wonderful. We want people to come and dine, not just eat. We want it to be an experience, an evening. Not a stop on the way to somewhere else.”

Riverside opened in 2009 with four suites. It now has six and the couple began doing weddings in 2010 while continuing to remodel and expand. The wooden floors are original and the wavy original glass in the windows tell a tale of a simpler time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two years ago they added an outside living room with fireplace capable of seating up to 40 people. There’s a reason 123 reviewers on Tripadvisor.com rate Riverside with five perfect stars. Now weddings are booked every weekend, which is why the restaurant is only open Monday through Thursday.

“Couples normally check in on Friday for the rehearsal and we want them to feel like home for a couple of days before their big day,” Sayko said. “The weekends are all about them.”

The new restaurant can sit 16 diners and is available by reservation only and can be booked for private parties.

“We encourage a smaller more intimate, more romantic environment,” Sayko said. “But we can accommodate larger groups. We like the experience to be very personal, very intimate.”

With 14 years experience at Beach Bistro on Anna Maria Island, chef Stephen Cottet prepares multi-course meals off two small menus. The focus is on perfection, not variety. Cottet said after cooking for a lot of people at once, he can hone in on that perfection cooking for small dinner parties.

“We take American dishes and give them a European flair,” Sayko said. “It’s approachable, but not pedestrian.”

Lippens, who is from Belgium, said the restaurant is something he has always wanted to do. Obviously breakfast was always a part of the Riverside and the couple would sometimes cook for guests as requested in the evening.

“But we also had two young daughters that needed attention,” Lippens said. “So we didn’t have enough time to do dinner and the kids so we decided to take care of the kids first. Now they are older and more independent so it was time to offer our love of wine and good food where you take your time to dine.”

The restaurant officially opened on Tuesday. Reservations can be made by calling 941-981-5331 or email dining@palmettoriverside.com.

Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Pause
2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 1:22

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard

Supporters say Barbara Zdravecky has been a special leader 3:14

Supporters say Barbara Zdravecky has been a special leader

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival 3:45

Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival

Top baby names of 2017 1:31

Top baby names of 2017

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:04

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, illuminated in New York

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 2:10

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can

  • Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

    Tampa police arrested a man Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, late Tuesday and said he would be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

View More Video