Duette Fall Festival set for Saturday on school grounds

The Duette Community Association is hosting its second Fall Festival 11 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of Duette Elementary School, 40755 State Road 62.
“Proceeds from this event will go to help construct our community museum in the retired Duette school building to save our community heritage. We have completed one room with school memories and now hope to start on the community museum,” said Betty Glassburn.
Duette Elementary, Florida’s last one-room school, closed in 2016.
Featured for the festival: food, The Boss Hog Band, games, including a Christmas Tree maze, silent auction, live auction, Dry Prairie Church singing Christmas Carols, and arts and crafts.
The Duette Community Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
