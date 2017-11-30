The Duette Community Association is hosting its second Fall Festival on Saturday to help fund a museum in the community’s one-teacher school building. The school closed in 2016.
Local

Duette Fall Festival set for Saturday on school grounds

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

November 30, 2017 01:45 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 36 MINUTES AGO

Duette

The Duette Community Association is hosting its second Fall Festival 11 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of Duette Elementary School, 40755 State Road 62.

“Proceeds from this event will go to help construct our community museum in the retired Duette school building to save our community heritage. We have completed one room with school memories and now hope to start on the community museum,” said Betty Glassburn.

Duette Elementary, Florida’s last one-room school, closed in 2016.

Featured for the festival: food, The Boss Hog Band, games, including a Christmas Tree maze, silent auction, live auction, Dry Prairie Church singing Christmas Carols, and arts and crafts.

The Duette Community Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

