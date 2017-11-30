Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Nov. 30, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.
Traffic is heavy and moving slow over both the Green Bridge and the DeSoto Bridge in Manatee County.
Interstate 75
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Interstate 275
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Sunshine Skyway
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- Crash, 67th Street West at Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, roadblock in unknown direction;
- Crash, State Road 64 at 406th Street East, Myakka City, no roadblock reported.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- U.S. 301 at West Bloomingdale Avenue, Riverview, no roadblock reported;
- Interstate 4 at mile marker 9, Seffner, roadblock in left and center lanes;
- Hit-and-run crash, 15th Street East at 44th Avenue East, Bradenton, unknown roadblock;
- Crash, 15th Street East at 26th Avenue East, Bradenton, roadblock.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
