Alert issued for missing girl, 12, from Orlando

Herald staff report

November 29, 2017 11:16 PM

Orlando

A missing child alert in Florida has been issued for a 12-year-old Orlando girl, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities are searching for Naomy Ojeda. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of the 2800th block of Upper Park Road in Orlando wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or call 911.

