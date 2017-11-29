Veterans can now apply for a federal ID card through the Department of Veteran Affairs website, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced on Wednesday.
Local

Vets can now apply for free federal identification card through VA site

Herald staff report

November 29, 2017 06:32 PM

Washington

Veterans can now go online and order their new identification cards, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, announced today.

Buchanan, author of the Veterans Identification Card Act, said official ID cards are now available to all veterans free of charge by visiting the Department of Veterans Affairs website at vets.gov.

“Every veteran – past, present, and future – can now prove their military service without the added risk of identity theft,” Buchanan said, noting that millions of veterans have been unable to document their service without carrying around official military records.

“These ID cards will make life a little bit easier for our veterans and serve as a constant reminder that our brave men and women in uniform deserve all the care and respect a grateful nation can offer.”

To request an ID card, veterans must visit Vets.Gov, click on “Apply for Printed Veteran ID Card” on the bottom left of the page and sign in or create an account.

When ordering online, veterans will need to upload a copy of a valid government issued ID (drivers license/passport), a copy of a recent photograph to be displayed on the card and will need to provide service-related details. Once ordered, the Veteran ID Card will be printed and mailed directly to the veteran.

Veterans can also call the Vets.Gov Help Desk at 1-855-574-7286 if they are having difficulties with the online process.

Buchanan represents more than 88,000 veterans in Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

