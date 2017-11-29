People watch the moon rise behind Coronado Heights near Lindsborg, Kan. on Nov. 14, 2016. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
People watch the moon rise behind Coronado Heights near Lindsborg, Kan. on Nov. 14, 2016. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP) Travis Heying AP
People watch the moon rise behind Coronado Heights near Lindsborg, Kan. on Nov. 14, 2016. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP) Travis Heying AP

Local

First and only supermoon of 2017 will rise on Sunday

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 05:30 PM

The sky has been busy these past few months: several meteor showers, a total solar eclipse and now a supermoon.

While supermoons aren’t necessarily rare, sometimes there are several per year, Sunday will show off the first — and last — supermoon of 2017.

Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon’s perigee, or a point in its orbit where it’s closest to Earth. It makes the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual, according to space.com. The full moon in December, even when it’s not a supermoon, is known as the “cold moon.”

The exact moment the moon will become totally full will be at 10:46 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While it won’t be visible over most of North America at that time, the moon will still appear larger-than-normal when it rises in the sky on Sunday evening, according to Florida Today.

The moon reaches its closest point to Earth for the month at 3:45 a.m. Monday, when it will be 222,135 miles from Earth, space.com reported.

The moon's average distance is 238,000 miles.

But if you miss this one, don’t worry. The first two full moons of 2018 will be supermoons.

Look for them in a sky near you.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

    After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald's after a tip that a patron in the restaurant had a gun.

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings
Serial murder suspect booked into jail 0:10

Serial murder suspect booked into jail
Tampa officials give update on arrest in Seminole Heights murder case 8:18

Tampa officials give update on arrest in Seminole Heights murder case

View More Video