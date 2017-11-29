Scott Rapson
Scott Rapson Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Scott Rapson Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Local

Deputies chase, arrest drunk driver after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 03:57 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PARRISH

A 21-year-old Palmetto man was arrested and faces a DUI charge when he tried to evade deputies by driving erratically after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Rapson was driving recklessly on State Road 62 shortly after being involved in a domestic incident involving a hit-and-run crash, where he fled the scene.

Deputies were dispatched around 11 p.m. and found Rapson doing donuts in the roadway. He began to race back and forth past deputies, making it clear he didn’t intend to cooperate, detectives said.

A pursuit ensued and Rapson eventually hit three sets of stop sticks at relatively low speeds, with 30 mph being the average, deputies said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputies said they blocked major intersections and kept traffic in the area to a minimum while the pursuit was ongoing.

Rapson was ultimately stopped after his vehicle came to a rest in a grassy ditch. He gave two breathalyzer samples which read .101 and .104, deputies said.

There were no injuries involved in the hit-and-run or the pursuit.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

    After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald's after a tip that a patron in the restaurant had a gun.

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings
Serial murder suspect booked into jail 0:10

Serial murder suspect booked into jail
Tampa officials give update on arrest in Seminole Heights murder case 8:18

Tampa officials give update on arrest in Seminole Heights murder case

View More Video