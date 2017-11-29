Local

World AIDS Day is a time to offer support for those stricken

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 02:15 PM

MANATEE

World AIDS Day is Friday, and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County is urging people to take time that day to support someone living with the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, and to honor those who have perished from AIDS.

“It’s a time to honor those who have died from AIDS-related illness,” said Thomas Iovino, a Florida Department of Health in Manatee spokesman.

But, also, Iovino said, Friday is a time to advise that many people need to get tested for HIV.

“More than 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, and one in seven of them don’t know it,” Iovino said. “Our department of health remains fully committed to fighting the spread of HIV in Florida and helping connect individuals who are positive with lifesaving treatment and services.”

The public can get more information about being tested at the health department by visiting knowyourHIVstatus.com or texting their ZIP code to 477493.

Information: Florida AIDS Hotline: 800-352-2437.

Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond

