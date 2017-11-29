Local

Car engulfed in flames after rollover crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 07:45 AM

Manatee

A Parrish man suffered minor injuries after his vehicle burst into flames after a crash Tuesday night.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report, the 21-year-old driver was eastbound on 61st Street East approaching a 28th Avenue East at approximately 10:30 p.m. when he lost control after traveling over a large bump in the road.

The Volkswagen swerved off the right side of the road and overturned into a ditch. The vehicle burst into flames.

Troopers noted that there were no skid marks or debris in the road.

The driver, 21, was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

