Car engulfed in flames after rollover crash

A Parrish man suffered minor injuries after his vehicle burst into flames after a crash Tuesday night.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report, the 21-year-old driver was eastbound on 61st Street East approaching a 28th Avenue East at approximately 10:30 p.m. when he lost control after traveling over a large bump in the road.
The Volkswagen swerved off the right side of the road and overturned into a ditch. The vehicle burst into flames.
Troopers noted that there were no skid marks or debris in the road.
Never miss a local story.
The driver, 21, was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments