Gina Messenger, left, and Scott Hopes are the new leaders of the School Board of Manatee County. Hopes was elected chairman and Messenger vice chairman on Tuesday.
Gina Messenger, left, and Scott Hopes are the new leaders of the School Board of Manatee County. Hopes was elected chairman and Messenger vice chairman on Tuesday. Richard Dymond rdymond@bradenton.com
Gina Messenger, left, and Scott Hopes are the new leaders of the School Board of Manatee County. Hopes was elected chairman and Messenger vice chairman on Tuesday. Richard Dymond rdymond@bradenton.com

Local

Hopes, Messenger to lead School Board of Manatee County

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

November 28, 2017 07:15 PM

MANATEE

Scott Hopes, who has vast business and financial experience, has been elected chairman of the School Board of Manatee County for the coming year.

Gina Messenger has been elected vice chairman.

Both votes taken at Tuesday’s school board meeting were unanimous.

Both Hopes and Messenger were nominated by board member John Colon. No one else was nominated for either position.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Interestingly, the board vote for Hopes directly followed endorsements for Hopes from two frequent citizen commentators, Dr. Richard Conard and Glen Gibelina.

“We are at a fork in the road,” Dr. Conard said. “The leadership that is best for us is Mr. Hopes.”

“Mr. Hopes has the experience we need,” Gibelina said.

Before being voted in, Hopes was asked by Messenger if he would support and promote the school board’s March 20, 2018, special election to raise money for the district.

Hopes had voted against it in the past.

But Hopes told Messenger he was prepared to aggressively get behind the referendum if the board would agree to the formation of a citizen’s finance committee comprised of local business and financial experts to thoroughly check out major decisions.

The board seemed to agree with Hopes’ proposal.

Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks

    A rock-painting class held at Bradenton's Robinson Preserve on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, helped residents learn tips and tricks about painting on rocks. Painting rocks, often with inspirational messages, and leaving them in public places for others to find has become a worldwide movement.

Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks

Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks 1:11

Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks

Off-duty fatally shoots man with gun at Costco store 1:48

Off-duty fatally shoots man with gun at Costco store
Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods 2:28

Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods

View More Video