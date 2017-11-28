Hopes, Messenger to lead School Board of Manatee County

Scott Hopes, who has vast business and financial experience, has been elected chairman of the School Board of Manatee County for the coming year.
Gina Messenger has been elected vice chairman.
Both votes taken at Tuesday’s school board meeting were unanimous.
Both Hopes and Messenger were nominated by board member John Colon. No one else was nominated for either position.
Interestingly, the board vote for Hopes directly followed endorsements for Hopes from two frequent citizen commentators, Dr. Richard Conard and Glen Gibelina.
“We are at a fork in the road,” Dr. Conard said. “The leadership that is best for us is Mr. Hopes.”
“Mr. Hopes has the experience we need,” Gibelina said.
Before being voted in, Hopes was asked by Messenger if he would support and promote the school board’s March 20, 2018, special election to raise money for the district.
Hopes had voted against it in the past.
But Hopes told Messenger he was prepared to aggressively get behind the referendum if the board would agree to the formation of a citizen’s finance committee comprised of local business and financial experts to thoroughly check out major decisions.
The board seemed to agree with Hopes’ proposal.
