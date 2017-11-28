Construction vehicles pile unprocessed debris next to mulched debris as the Manatee County Utilities Department collects debris from Hurricane Irma in early October at GT Bray Park in Bradenton.
Construction vehicles pile unprocessed debris next to mulched debris as the Manatee County Utilities Department collects debris from Hurricane Irma in early October at GT Bray Park in Bradenton. Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com
Construction vehicles pile unprocessed debris next to mulched debris as the Manatee County Utilities Department collects debris from Hurricane Irma in early October at GT Bray Park in Bradenton. Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com

Local

Debris left by Irma nearly half of what was originally thought

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

November 28, 2017 04:39 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Bradenton

The monstrous lumps of debris sprinkled across Manatee County after Hurricane Irma amounted to about half of what was estimated — if you can imagine.

During the Manatee County Commission meeting Tuesday, as commissioners were provided with an update to changes in cleanup costs, utilities deputy director Gus DiFonzo said there was actually around 540,000 cubic yards of Irma debris, not 1.2 million cubic yards as previously stated.

SCS Engineers and HDR Inc. have been sorting and collecting vegetative, construction and appliance debris after Hurricane Irma hit the Bradenton area on Sept. 10. After 2 1/2 months, nearly 90 percent has been cleared.

Utilities public affairs liaison Amy Pilson told the Bradenton Herald in an email that debris estimates are calculated using a FEMA formula, which figures in how big the storm was, the area of the county and how dense the population is. The most recent and accurate estimate, she said, is a combination of how much debris has been collected as well as visual estimates of what remains.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Because there is far less debris than what was expected, that means that it will cost the county less. At first, the cost of debris pickup was thought to possibly hit $27 million, but now that figure has come down to $13.2 million.

Mike Gore, utilities director, also clarified to the Herald in an email that officials expect FEMA to reimburse about 62 percent of the cost, which means the county will have to pay around $5 million.

During a three-week period last month, tipping fees were waived at the Lena Road Landfill for residents to dispose of their vegetative waste caused by Irma. Gore noted that 272 tons of such waste was taken in and subsequently burned. That meant a loss of tipping fee revenue to the tune of $10,880.

Officials expect Irma debris in unincorporated Manatee to be completely gone by Dec. 18. Residents can check the status of pickup in their area by visiting mymanatee.org/utilities. The cities of Bradenton and Palmetto have already cleared their piles.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks

    A rock-painting class held at Bradenton's Robinson Preserve on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, helped residents learn tips and tricks about painting on rocks. Painting rocks, often with inspirational messages, and leaving them in public places for others to find has become a worldwide movement.

Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks

Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks 1:11

Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks

Off-duty fatally shoots man with gun at Costco store 1:48

Off-duty fatally shoots man with gun at Costco store
Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods 2:28

Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods

View More Video