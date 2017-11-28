Road closures for Sarasota Holiday Parade announced

With the upcoming holiday festivities, the city of Sarasota announced the closure of several streets for the Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade.
The parade, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, will begin at Main Street and U.S. 301 in downtown Sarasota and end at J.D. Hamel Park at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue, the Sarasota Police Department announced.
Those roads will be closed for the parade and will re-open once the end of the parade reaches a two-block distance from each closed road.
There will be several vehicle tow away zones and street closure notices in effect for the following times:
Never miss a local story.
▪ Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to U.S. 41 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday
▪ Audubon Place closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road from 7 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday
▪ Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road from 12 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday
▪ Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road from 12 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday
▪ East Avenue closed from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard from 12 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday
▪ School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road from 12 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday
▪ Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street from 2:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday
▪ Gulfstream Avenue closed from U.S. 41 to McAnsh from 3 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday
Vehicles that are parked on the streets and not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense, according to police. For information on towed vehicles can contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments