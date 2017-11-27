Magistrate Renee Inman was appointed to Manatee County judge by Gov. Rick Scott.
Magistrate Renee Inman was appointed to Manatee County judge by Gov. Rick Scott.

Parrish woman appointed as Manatee County judge

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

November 27, 2017 02:57 PM

Gov. Rick Scott appointed 12th Circuit Court Magistrate Renee Inman to fill a vacancy for Manatee County judge Monday.

Circuit court magistrate since she was appointed on Oct. 11, 2010, Inman, of Parrish, received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1997 and her Juris Doctor degree from Western New England College School of Law in 2000.

She replaced former Manatee County Judge Charles Sniffen, who this summer was appointed by the governor to fill Circuit Judge Janette Dunnigan’s seat after she announced her retirement.

Inman had been considered for judge vacancies for at least the past two years. Most recently, she was one of four vying for Dunnigan’s spot.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

