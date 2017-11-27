Parrish woman appointed as Manatee County judge

Gov. Rick Scott appointed 12th Circuit Court Magistrate Renee Inman to fill a vacancy for Manatee County judge Monday.
Circuit court magistrate since she was appointed on Oct. 11, 2010, Inman, of Parrish, received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1997 and her Juris Doctor degree from Western New England College School of Law in 2000.
She replaced former Manatee County Judge Charles Sniffen, who this summer was appointed by the governor to fill Circuit Judge Janette Dunnigan’s seat after she announced her retirement.
It was announced today that 12th Circuit Magistrate Renee Inman was appointed by Governor Rick Scott as the new Manatee County Court Judge replacing Judge Charles Sniffen who was recently elevated to a Circuit Judge position. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/R3j7t1FQUB— 12th Circuit Court (@12CircuitFL) November 27, 2017
Inman had been considered for judge vacancies for at least the past two years. Most recently, she was one of four vying for Dunnigan’s spot.
