Several residents report items stolen from cars in Lakewood Ranch subdivision

Residents who live on three streets in The Country Club subdivision in Lakewood Ranch recently reported that their vehicles were entered and items taken.
The incidents, which involve a suspect or suspect entering the vehicles, removing items of value and then fleeing, occurred on Edenmore Street, Thornhill Court and Greystone Street, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The release did not say if the vehicles were locked.
The vehicles were entered sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, the release adds.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
