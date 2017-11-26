Local

Lakewood Ranch man dies in three-vehicle crash on State Road 70

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

November 26, 2017 11:25 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

MANATEE

A Lakewood Ranch man died late Saturday after a traffic crash involving three vehicles on State Road 70.

Luke Andrew Plasencia, 21, was on a 2013 Honda motorcycle going west on State Road 70 in the left lane approaching Lena Road at 10:30 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

A 2017 Toyota van driven by a 34-year-old Odessa woman was on the same route but was ahead of the motorcycle, the release states.

A 2017 Ford Mustang driven by a 20-year-old Bradenton man was also westbound on S.R. 70 in the center lane, according to the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As Plasencia approached the Toyota van, he attempted to change lanes into the center lane but failed to judge the distance between his vehicle and the van and collided with the right rear of the van, the release states.

The impact caused the motorcycle to enter the center lane where it was hit by the Mustang, according to the release.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries as did three of her four passengers, the release states. The Mustang driver was not injured.

Plasencia was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

    Xernona Clayton was at Manatee Performing Arts Center Thursday for a screening of a film about her life, including her friendship with Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton
Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake
In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed 1:34

In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed

View More Video