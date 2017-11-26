Lakewood Ranch man dies in three-vehicle crash on State Road 70

A Lakewood Ranch man died late Saturday after a traffic crash involving three vehicles on State Road 70.
Luke Andrew Plasencia, 21, was on a 2013 Honda motorcycle going west on State Road 70 in the left lane approaching Lena Road at 10:30 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
A 2017 Toyota van driven by a 34-year-old Odessa woman was on the same route but was ahead of the motorcycle, the release states.
A 2017 Ford Mustang driven by a 20-year-old Bradenton man was also westbound on S.R. 70 in the center lane, according to the release.
As Plasencia approached the Toyota van, he attempted to change lanes into the center lane but failed to judge the distance between his vehicle and the van and collided with the right rear of the van, the release states.
The impact caused the motorcycle to enter the center lane where it was hit by the Mustang, according to the release.
The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries as did three of her four passengers, the release states. The Mustang driver was not injured.
Plasencia was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.
