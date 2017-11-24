Local

Family forced to kill one of their pit bulls to stop vicious attack

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 24, 2017 06:37 PM

A Safety Harbor family was forced to end a brutal assault by one of their own pit bulls by stabbing it Friday evening, according to Pinellas deputies.

Spectrum Bay News 9 reports that the family, a 45-year-old mother and two daughters, 14 and 22, lived in the home with three pit bulls. One of the dogs was known to be vicious and was kept in a separate room.

On Friday, the dog escaped and attacked the two other dogs. When the family intervened, the dog bit the mother and one of her children. One of the daughters stabbed the dog, killing it, to stop the attack, deputies said.

The mother and daughter who were bitten were taken to an area hospital to treat their injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

    Xernona Clayton was at Manatee Performing Arts Center Thursday for a screening of a film about her life, including her friendship with Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton
Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake
In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed 1:34

In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed

View More Video