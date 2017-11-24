Family forced to kill one of their pit bulls to stop vicious attack

A Safety Harbor family was forced to end a brutal assault by one of their own pit bulls by stabbing it Friday evening, according to Pinellas deputies.
Spectrum Bay News 9 reports that the family, a 45-year-old mother and two daughters, 14 and 22, lived in the home with three pit bulls. One of the dogs was known to be vicious and was kept in a separate room.
On Friday, the dog escaped and attacked the two other dogs. When the family intervened, the dog bit the mother and one of her children. One of the daughters stabbed the dog, killing it, to stop the attack, deputies said.
The mother and daughter who were bitten were taken to an area hospital to treat their injuries.
