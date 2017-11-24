A pickup truck slammed into a North Port home on Friday afternoon, police said.
Local

Pickup truck slams into North Port home

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

November 24, 2017 04:23 PM

NORTH PORT

Police and fire crews are working a crash that occurred on Friday afternoon involving a pickup truck and a house.

The truck slammed into the house in the 6400 block of Safford Terrace in North Port. The vehicle’s driver is being transported, according to police.

There were no injuries to the home’s resident.

The building department is assessing the structural stability of the house.

It is not known whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

