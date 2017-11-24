Pickup truck slams into North Port home

Police and fire crews are working a crash that occurred on Friday afternoon involving a pickup truck and a house.
The truck slammed into the house in the 6400 block of Safford Terrace in North Port. The vehicle’s driver is being transported, according to police.
Police & Fire units are working a crash involving a pick-up truck that struck a house in the 6400 block of Safford Ter. The vehicle's driver is being Transported. No reported injuries to the resident. The building department is assessing the structural stability of the residence. pic.twitter.com/m0czqkN4JG— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) November 24, 2017
There were no injuries to the home’s resident.
Never miss a local story.
The building department is assessing the structural stability of the house.
It is not known whether alcohol was involved in the crash.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments