‘Nintendo World’ with possible Mario Kart, Donkey Kong sections coming to Universal Orlando

The Nintendo “land” said to be coming to Universal Orlando may be a bit larger than everyone thought.
About a year ago, Universal Parks & Resorts released details on its collaboration with Nintendo. Then, in the theme park’s official blog, officials said the new addition would be like “stepping into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure.” In the blog, Universal Orlando public relations vice president Tom Schroder wrote that the project would be coming to Universal Studios Japan, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.
“Gigantic Piranha Plants spring to life. Question blocks, power-ups and more surround you,” Schroder wrote last year. “And Mario and all his friends are there to pull you into a brand-new world. You’ll enter an entire realm filled with iconic Nintendo excitement, gameplay, heroes and villains."
Besides that release, officials have remained tight-lipped on further details on Orlando’s Nintendo project, such as how big the area would be or where it will be built.
Never miss a local story.
But this week, WFTV 9 ABC reported that building permits released Tuesday show an 8.8-acre “Super Mario land” – with Donkey Kong and Mario Kart sections. It is listed in the same area the KidZone section is currently located. Theme-park bloggers and fans have long speculated the land would replace a portion of KidZone, which is rumored to eventually be closed by the park.
Japan is scheduled to open its Nintendo land in 2020. Officials have not released the opening date for Orlando.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments