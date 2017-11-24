Annual C. John A. Clarke Humanitarian of the Year Award is named after a former CEO and president of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch. Nominations are invited for the award, which will be presented in January.
Nominations invited for annual John A. Clarke Humanitarian Award

Herald staff report

November 24, 2017 12:43 PM

The Lakewood Ranch Community Fund is accepting nominations for the 14th annual C. John A. Clarke Humanitarian of the Year Award.

The Lakewood Ranch Community Fund established this award in recognition of John Clarke’s lifelong dedication to humanitarian ideals that have perpetuated the high ethical, moral and professional standards that epitomize his life.

The Lakewood Ranch Community Fund will honor an individual who has – or individuals who have – made outstanding, sustained and unselfish contributions to community enrichment and whose commitment and dedication exemplify the ideal of service to the community.

Past recipients include John Clarke, Don O’Leary, Pat Neal, Lorraine and Dick Vitale, Darrell Turner, Stuart J. Roth, Bob and Billie Delaney, Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio, Col. John W. Saputo, Robert Rosinsky, Lee Wetherington, Donald and Vanessa Baugh, Rick Fawley, and John Fain and Angela Massaro-Fain.

The award will be presented on Feb. 13 at the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund’s annual GALentine Event, which is an annual celebration of the many Lakewood Ranch Women’s Giving Circles that do so much to benefit the Lakewood Ranch community by supporting a number of local nonprofits.

2 secondary
Lorraine and Dick Vitale are among the previous recipients of the Annual C. John A. Clarke Humanitarian of the Year Award.
Herald file photo

The Lakewood Ranch Community Fund was established in 2000 as a donor-advised fund under the umbrella of the Manatee Community Foundation and is governed by a volunteer Board of Advisors. The purpose of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund is to enhance the quality of life in and near the Lakewood Ranch community by promoting philanthropy, responding to community needs and granting funds.

Since its inception, the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund has distributed over $1.1 million to local non-profits in accordance with its mission. Contributions to the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund are made by residents, corporate sponsors and through its fundraising events.

Nomination forms are available and may be downloaded from the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund website at lwrfund.org. Mail nominations to the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, c/o Manatee Community Foundation, 2820 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, Florida 34205.

Nominations can also be emailed to Susie Bowie at SBowie@ManateeCF.org. All nominations must be received by 5 p.m Jan. 15. For more information, contact Susie Bowie at SBowie@ManateeCF.org.

