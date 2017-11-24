Local

Florida woman celebrates Thanksgiving with a little extra dough in her pocket

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 24, 2017 11:03 AM

As if the food wasn’t enough, one Clearwater woman had an extra reason to celebrate on Thanksgiving this year.

Actually, about 2 million more reasons.

Talisa Roberson, 28, of Clearwater, won $2 million, the top prize in the Cashword scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Roberson bought the winning ticket at Feather Sound Rally, 3400 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater. She chose to take her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,600,000.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

