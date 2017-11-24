Walmart
Attention Walmart shoppers: Don’t buy a uniform so you can cut lines & steal stuff

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

November 24, 2017 09:18 AM

Brace for the lines, people.

Black Friday is anon.

Worried? Stressed?

One smart-a-s on Twitter with the handle @overlyliked wrote that he had a solution.

He/she posted a picture of a Walmart employee’s uniform — a black vest with the yellow spark logo.

“I’m selling this Walmart vest for $100,” read the post.

Then the post added the reason why you might want this article of clothing.

“Use it to skip the line during Black Friday. You can even walk in, grab what you want, and walk out.”

Hmm, never thought of that scam, hunh?

Turns it was a joke, albeit a bad one. “Lol people really been trying to buy the Walmart vest. It was a joke i don’t even own a Walmart vest,” the poster added later.

The post took some people in, though, and were angry that it wasn’t real.

Others were in on the joke. A man with the handle @millionaire wrote that he was selling a Walmart Motorola walkie talkie.

“Cuz yeen said a word I got the radio. Just throw “Dept Manager” in front of your name & it’s [sic] sounds good. We just tryna set these people straight for Black Friday.”

Even more people joined in the fun, pretending to sell shirts and name tags from other big box retailers such as Best Buy and Target.

Don’t try this at home. Really.

