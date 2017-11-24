Attention Walmart shoppers: Don’t buy a uniform so you can cut lines & steal stuff

Brace for the lines, people.
Black Friday is anon.
Worried? Stressed?
One smart-a-s on Twitter with the handle @overlyliked wrote that he had a solution.
I’m selling this Walmart vest for $100. Use it to skip the line during Black Friday. You can even walk in, grab what you want, and walk out♂️. pic.twitter.com/Q0UyDHUeU0— 6'4 (@OverlyLiked) November 20, 2017
He/she posted a picture of a Walmart employee’s uniform — a black vest with the yellow spark logo.
“I’m selling this Walmart vest for $100,” read the post.
Then the post added the reason why you might want this article of clothing.
“Use it to skip the line during Black Friday. You can even walk in, grab what you want, and walk out.”
Hmm, never thought of that scam, hunh?
Turns it was a joke, albeit a bad one. “Lol people really been trying to buy the Walmart vest. It was a joke i don’t even own a Walmart vest,” the poster added later.
Lol people really been trying to buy the Walmart vest. It was a joke i don’t even own a Walmart vest. pic.twitter.com/WFnhEAaNWZ— 6'4 (@OverlyLiked) November 21, 2017
The post took some people in, though, and were angry that it wasn’t real.
THATS NOT COOL MAN I WAS TRYNA GET IT— mal✨ (@malpgfl) November 21, 2017
Others were in on the joke. A man with the handle @millionaire wrote that he was selling a Walmart Motorola walkie talkie.
“Cuz yeen said a word I got the radio. Just throw “Dept Manager” in front of your name & it’s [sic] sounds good. We just tryna set these people straight for Black Friday.”
Cuz yeen said a word I got the radio. Just throw "Dept Manager" in front of your name & it's sounds good ♂️. We just tryna set these people straight for Black Friday pic.twitter.com/621HMyMuuj— Millionaire Ⓜ️al (@BallHard_Mal) November 22, 2017
Even more people joined in the fun, pretending to sell shirts and name tags from other big box retailers such as Best Buy and Target.
Shitt i work at Target hmu for my nametag so u can just walk in no uniform needed simple pic.twitter.com/p8N6OeRjr7— aa (@aahkm_) November 22, 2017
Don’t try this at home. Really.
