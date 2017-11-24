A Thanksgiving present: Giraffe born at Busch Gardens

While most were enjoying a Thanksgiving meal, a giraffe at Busch Gardens had other plans.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced on Facebook that a baby giraffe was born on Thursday.
The newest member of the Busch Gardens family is about 6 feet tall and weighs in at about 150 pounds, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
Both baby giraffe and mother, Celina, are doing fine, WTSP reported.
The baby’s name and sex have not been announced.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
