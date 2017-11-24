A giraffe was born Thursday during the Thanksgiving holiday at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, according to a Facebook announcement.
A giraffe was born Thursday during the Thanksgiving holiday at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, according to a Facebook announcement. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Facebook
A giraffe was born Thursday during the Thanksgiving holiday at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, according to a Facebook announcement. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Facebook

Local

A Thanksgiving present: Giraffe born at Busch Gardens

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 24, 2017 08:07 AM

While most were enjoying a Thanksgiving meal, a giraffe at Busch Gardens had other plans.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced on Facebook that a baby giraffe was born on Thursday.

The newest member of the Busch Gardens family is about 6 feet tall and weighs in at about 150 pounds, according to WFLA News Channel 8.

Both baby giraffe and mother, Celina, are doing fine, WTSP reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The baby’s name and sex have not been announced.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

    Xernona Clayton was at Manatee Performing Arts Center Thursday for a screening of a film about her life, including her friendship with Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton
Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake
In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed 1:34

In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed

View More Video